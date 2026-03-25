Eagles agree to terms with Elijah Moore on a one-year deal

The Eagles are signing free agent wide receiver Elijah Moore to a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Moore, who turns 26 this week, spent last season with the Bills and Broncos.

He played nine games with two starts in Buffalo, making nine catches for 112 yards, before the team released him Nov. 26. Moore joined the Broncos, who elevated him from the practice squad for the AFC Championship Game, where he caught one pass for 4 yards.

The Jets made him a second-round pick in 2021, and he spent two seasons in New York before two seasons with the Browns.

In his career, Moore has 209 receptions for 2,274 yards and nine touchdowns.