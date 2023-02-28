 Skip navigation
Eagles announce Brian Johnson as offensive coordinator, Alex Tanney as QB coach

  
Published February 28, 2023 10:25 AM
Brian Johnson is officially the new offensive coordinator of the Eagles.

Word that Johnson would be promoted to fill the vacancy left by Shane Steichen moving on to become the Colts head coach came on Monday and the Eagles made an official announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Johnson spent the last two seasons as the quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia and he was previously an offensive coordinator at Florida, Houston, and Utah at the collegiate level.

The Eagles also announced that Alex Tanney will be taking over as the team’s quarterbacks coach. Tanney joined the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2021 and he was the assistant quarterbacks coach last year. Tanney appeared in games for the Titans and Giants during his time as a backup in the NFL.

In addition to those moves, the Eagles announced that Marcus Brady will have a senior offensive assistant title in 2023 and that T.J. Paganetti will be the run game specialist and assistant tight ends coach. Brady went to work for the Eagles as a consultant after being fired as the Colts offensive coordinator last year while Paganetti has been a quality control coach for the last two seasons.