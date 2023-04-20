 Skip navigation
Eagles announce Matt Patricia as senior defensive assistant, before deleting it

  
Published April 20, 2023 10:33 AM
April 20, 2023 10:45 AM
Texas running back draft prospect Bijan Robinson doesn't know where he's going to play in the NFL, but The Dan Patrick Show believes he could land with the likes of the Bills, Eagles, Cowboys, Chargers, or Falcons.

Matt Patricia is joining the Eagles. Unless he isn’t.

Cornerback Darius Slay’s favorite coach was announced briefly on Thursday as a senior defensive assistant in Philadelphia. Then, the announcement was deleted .

Patricia’s name emerged in early March as a candidate to join the defending NFC champions, potentially as linebackers coach. The talk died down after the Eagles hired DJ Eliot for that role .

Slay wanted out of Detroit after interacting Patricia, who became the head coach there in 2019. More recently, Slay was on the verge of leaving Philly, until he worked out a new contract.

It remains to be seen whether Patricia eventually is announced as a senior defensive assistant. Chances are someone jumped the gun on it.

If/when it happens, someone will need to help Slay and Patricia smooth things over.