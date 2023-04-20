Eagles announce Matt Patricia as senior defensive assistant, before deleting it

Matt Patricia is joining the Eagles. Unless he isn’t.

Cornerback Darius Slay’s favorite coach was announced briefly on Thursday as a senior defensive assistant in Philadelphia. Then, the announcement was deleted .

Patricia’s name emerged in early March as a candidate to join the defending NFC champions, potentially as linebackers coach. The talk died down after the Eagles hired DJ Eliot for that role .

Slay wanted out of Detroit after interacting Patricia, who became the head coach there in 2019. More recently, Slay was on the verge of leaving Philly, until he worked out a new contract.

It remains to be seen whether Patricia eventually is announced as a senior defensive assistant. Chances are someone jumped the gun on it.

If/when it happens, someone will need to help Slay and Patricia smooth things over.