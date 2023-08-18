Eagles announce Tyrie Cleveland, Moro Ojomo suffered concussions Thursday night

Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo were both put on stretchers before being carted off the field during Thursday night’s game against the Browns and the team offered updates on both players on Friday afternoon.

The team said in a statement that both players have been diagnosed with concussions. Cleveland also has a neck sprain. The statement noted that “both players were responsive and had full function in all extremities while on the field” and the team adds that “a full recovery for both players is expected in due time.”

Cleveland played in 23 games for the Broncos over the last three seasons and he was on the Eagles’ practice squad in the postseason.

Ojomo was a seventh-round pick this year. He played at the University of Texas.