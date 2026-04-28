Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby steps down

The Eagles are parting ways with a longtime member of their personnel department.

The Eagles assistant General Manager Alec Halaby is stepping down. Halaby began his time with the Eagles as an intern in 2007 and held several titles in the organization before taking the assistant GM role in 2022.

“I am deeply grateful to the Eagles organization, especially [Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie] and [GM Howie Roseman], for giving me a chance to work in the game I love,” Halaby said in a statement. “Jeffrey’s stewardship has created a first-class organization. Howie has been a mentor to me from Day One, for which I am greatly appreciative. It has been a rare privilege to contribute to building championship teams for the city of Philadelphia. The experience has been enriched by a set of special relationships with front office colleagues, coaches, and players. Football has been a core part of my life for as long as I can remember; that won’t change. Nevertheless, after 17 years in Philadelphia, I’ve decided to step away to start a new professional chapter. It has been a wonderful journey. Go Birds.”

Halaby was a candidate for multiple GM openings around the league in recent years. It is unclear what direction his new professional chapter will take him.

It’s the second departure from the Eagles front office in recent days. Bryce Johnston left the team to join the Falcons as their senior vice president of football administration and senior personnel executive.