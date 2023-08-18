Eagles DT Moro Ojomo carted off with neck injury

Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo was placed on a backboard and carted off the field in the fourth quarter Thursday night. He gave a thumbs up and a wave as he left the field.

The Eagles announced the rookie has a neck injury but has feeling in his extremities.

Ojomo was the team’s second player to need a stretcher after a scary injury in the preseason game against the Browns. Eagles receiver Tyrie Cleveland also has a neck injury but has feeling in his extremities.

Ojomo was injured chasing Browns quarterback Kellen Mond. Eagles defensive back Tristin McCollum accidentally collided with the side of Ojomo’s head as the teammates converged on Mond.

Ojomo had three tackles and a quarterback hit Thursday night.

The Eagles have lost six players to injury thus far, including first-round pick Nolan Smith (shoulder). None have returned.