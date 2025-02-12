 Skip navigation
Eagles gear sets new Fanatics record for the 24 hours after a championship

  
Published February 11, 2025 07:58 PM

Sunday night’s Super Bowl win was very good for the Eagles. It was also very good for the company that sells officially-licensed NFL gear.

Via Sports Business Journal, Fanatic said that the sale of Eagles-related merchandise following the win in Super Bowl LIX set a pair of records.

First, it’s a new sales mark within 24 hours after the winning of a Super Bowl. Second, the Eagles have done better than any team in any sports within 24 hours of winning its championship. The prior record was held by the Dodgers, following the 2024 World Series win over the Yankees.

The Eagles hold the overall record for Super Bowl champion sales, from their first win in early 2018. Per Fanatics, the Eagles are on pace to beat that mark.

Since the confetti flew, Fanatics has sold championship merchandise in every American state and in more than 60 countries.

There’s also plenty of pre-made champions gear for the Chiefs, which will be donated to charity. Maybe at some point in the future Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will find a way to troll the Chiefs with it.