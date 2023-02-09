 Skip navigation
Eagles get A.J. Brown, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce some rest at Thursday’s practice

  
Published February 9, 2023 02:34 PM
No Eagles players missed practice on Thursday, but a number of key members of the team got some extra rest ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Chiefs.

Cornerback James Bradberry, wide receiver A.J. Brown, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, defensive end Brandon Graham, center Jason Kelce, guard Isaac Seumalo, cornerback Darius Slay, and defensive end Josh Sweat were all listed as limited participants because they were taking rest days. None of them appeared on Wednesday’s injury report.

Wide receiver Britain Covey was also added to the injury report. He was limited by a hamstring injury.

Guard Landon Dickerson (elbow/rest) and defensive end Robert Quinn (foot) went from full participants in Wednesday’s walkthrough to limited participants Thursday. Right tackle Lane Johnson (groin/rest), center Cam Jurgens (hip/rest), and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe/rest) were limited for the second straight day.