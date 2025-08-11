Eagles guard Landon Dickerson is carted off with leg injury

The Eagles and their fans are suddenly holding their breath.

Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson left Sunday night’s practice on a cart, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Dickerson was unable to put weight on the injured leg. There’s no word yet on the specific nature or severity of the injury.

The injury comes three days after Dickerson’s backup, Kenyon Green, was carted off during the preseason opener.

Trevor Keegan is likely the next man up. The Eagles likely will do some reshuffling, especially if Dickerson and Green will miss the next preseason game, vs. the Browns on Saturday.