Eagles OL Kenyon Green carted off with an injury

The Eagles traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans this offseason for offensive lineman Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick. Both players were injured Thursday.

Gardner-Johnson injured his knee in a training camp practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, and Green was carted off in the second half of a preseason game.

Green was holding his right wrist as he departed, Brooks Kubena of TheAthletic.com reports.

With 10 minutes left in the game, Eagles quarterback Kyle McCord was intercepted by Bengals linebacker Joe Giles-Harris on what initially was ruled a 37-yard touchdown but overturned by replay. Green was injured trying to make the tackle.

Green, a former first-round pick, missed all of the 2023 season and five games of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury.