 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_pft_smithonadvice_250807.jpg
Smith offers advice to the next NFLPA director
nbc_pft_smithonrunningnflpa_250807.jpg
Smith: I’m proud of instilling a new NFLPA culture
nbc_pft_smithoncollusion_250807.jpg
Smith: I would’ve appealed any inconsistencies

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_pft_smithonadvice_250807.jpg
Smith offers advice to the next NFLPA director
nbc_pft_smithonrunningnflpa_250807.jpg
Smith: I’m proud of instilling a new NFLPA culture
nbc_pft_smithoncollusion_250807.jpg
Smith: I would’ve appealed any inconsistencies

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn’t suffer torn ACL

  
Published August 7, 2025 08:32 PM

The Texans and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson got a scare on Thursday, when he was carted off at a training-camp practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. For now, the news is good.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Gardner-Johnson did not suffer a torn ACL.

He’ll undergo more tests, but he has passed the most important one.

Gardner-Johnson, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in February, was traded to the Texans in the offseason.

He claimed last month that the Eagles traded him because they’re scared of a competitor.