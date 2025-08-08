Report: C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn’t suffer torn ACL

The Texans and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson got a scare on Thursday, when he was carted off at a training-camp practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. For now, the news is good.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Gardner-Johnson did not suffer a torn ACL.

He’ll undergo more tests, but he has passed the most important one.

Gardner-Johnson, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in February, was traded to the Texans in the offseason.

He claimed last month that the Eagles traded him because they’re scared of a competitor.