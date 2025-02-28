Eagles hire Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler as their QB coach

The Eagles have found their new quarterbacks coach.

Bowling Green announced that their head coach Scot Loeffler is leaving the school in order to join Nick Sirianni’s staff. Doug Nussmeier was the position coach for the Super Bowl champs in 2024, but he followed Kellen Moore to the Saints and became their offensive coordinator.

Loeffler will work with Kevin Patullo, who replaced Moore as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, as the Eagles try to keep Jalen Hurts producing the way he did in the team’s Super Bowl win over the Chiefs.

Loeffler was 27-41 over six seasons at Bowling Green. He took the team to bowl games in each of the last three seasons. His only previous NFL experience was as the Lions’ quarterbacks coach in 2008 and he then moved on to work with Tim Tebow as part of Urban Meyer’s staff at Florida.