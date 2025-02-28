 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kelce_250228.jpg
Kelce will return to Chiefs in 2025 season
nbc_pft_notampering_250228.jpg
NFL: There’s no tampering between Brady, Stafford
nbc_pft_smithtag_250228.jpg
Chiefs will place franchise tag on Smith

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kelce_250228.jpg
Kelce will return to Chiefs in 2025 season
nbc_pft_notampering_250228.jpg
NFL: There’s no tampering between Brady, Stafford
nbc_pft_smithtag_250228.jpg
Chiefs will place franchise tag on Smith

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles hire Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler as their QB coach

  
Published February 28, 2025 09:05 AM

The Eagles have found their new quarterbacks coach.

Bowling Green announced that their head coach Scot Loeffler is leaving the school in order to join Nick Sirianni’s staff. Doug Nussmeier was the position coach for the Super Bowl champs in 2024, but he followed Kellen Moore to the Saints and became their offensive coordinator.

Loeffler will work with Kevin Patullo, who replaced Moore as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, as the Eagles try to keep Jalen Hurts producing the way he did in the team’s Super Bowl win over the Chiefs.

Loeffler was 27-41 over six seasons at Bowling Green. He took the team to bowl games in each of the last three seasons. His only previous NFL experience was as the Lions’ quarterbacks coach in 2008 and he then moved on to work with Tim Tebow as part of Urban Meyer’s staff at Florida.