Eagles LB Jihaad Campbell didn’t practice Friday, set to play Sunday

Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell has earned a big role on the team’s defense in his rookie season and he’s set to continue playing it against the Broncos on Sunday.

Campbell did not practice on Friday for personal reasons, but the Eagles did not give him any injury designation for this weekend. Campbell has 22 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble through the first four weeks of the season.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (groin) also avoided injury designations and are set to play.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean (knee) said in a social media post Friday that he won’t be activated and the Eagles officially ruled him out.