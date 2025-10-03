 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles LB Jihaad Campbell didn’t practice Friday, set to play Sunday

  
Published October 3, 2025 04:12 PM

Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell has earned a big role on the team’s defense in his rookie season and he’s set to continue playing it against the Broncos on Sunday.

Campbell did not practice on Friday for personal reasons, but the Eagles did not give him any injury designation for this weekend. Campbell has 22 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble through the first four weeks of the season.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (groin) also avoided injury designations and are set to play.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean (knee) said in a social media post Friday that he won’t be activated and the Eagles officially ruled him out.