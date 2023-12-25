Eagles LB Nicholas Morrow among the inactives vs. Giants

Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow is the most notable name among the inactives for this afternoon’s game against the Giants.

Morrow had been listed as questionable, but the Eagles decided to shut him down for today. New arrival Shaq Leonard will likely be asked to do more to fill in for Morrow.

The Eagles’ other inactives are CB Darius Slay, RB Rashaad Penny, ILB Zach Cunningham, G Landon Dickerson, TE Albert Okwuegbunam and QB Tanner McKee.

The Giants’ inactives are WR Parris Campbell, S Gervarrius Owens, DE Boogie Basham, edge Benton Whitley, C/G Sean Harlow, TE Lawrence Cager and NT Rakeem Nunez-Roches.