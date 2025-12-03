Eagles OC Kevin Patullo: I can handle criticism, involving my family crosses the line

Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo took a break from discussing football matters at his Wednesday press conference to answer a question about his house being vandalized in the wake of last Fridays loss to the Bears.

Police in Moorestown, New Jersey confirmed that eggs were thrown at Patullo’s house after video of the incident circulated on social media. Patullo said that that being a coach for the Eagles has been a “very special” time for him and that he understands that there will be criticism directed at him for how the team does, but that anything involving his home or family is a bridge too far.

“As coaches and players, we all know that part of our job is to handle criticism,” Patullo said. “It’s perfectly acceptable to sit up here and talk about what’s going on, how to fix it, what we’re going to do going forward, and we know that. But when it involves your family, obviously it crosses the line. So, that happened. At this point, we’ve just gotta move on. We’re trying to win.”

Police said they were investigating the incident in hopes of identifying the people responsible and there have not been any further updates on that investigation.