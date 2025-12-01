 Skip navigation
Kevin Patullo’s house was vandalized after Black Friday loss

  
Published December 1, 2025 06:09 PM

Philly has cheesesteaks. It also has eggs.

Via Tim McManus of ESPN.com, the New Jersey home of Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was vandalized early Saturday. Someone threw eggs at Patullo’s home, in the hours after a 24-15 loss to the Bears.

The Moorestown Police Department confirmed the incident to McManus. An investigation is ongoing.

A social-media video, per McManus, showed multiple people appearing to throw objects at Patullo’s home. It was initially believed rocks were being thrown. It turned out to be eggs.

Patullo is in his first year as the team’s offensive coordinator. And the team’s offense is not doing well this year, ranking 24th in total yards, 23rd in passing, and 22nd in rushing.

Patullo arrived in 2021, with head coach Sirianni. Patullo got the job after former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was hired to coach the Saints. Sirianni has made it clear that Patullo will continue to call the plays, even after a disappointing performance in Friday’s loss to the Bears.