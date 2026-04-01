Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie: Have to do “exploratory research” about best stadium situation

The Eagles sent a letter to season ticket holders last year telling them that they were looking into options that included both “renovation options” for Lincoln Financial Field as well as “the possibility of a brand new stadium in the region.”

That letter also featured a survey to solicit opinions about the options available to the team, which currently has a lease through 2032 at their current home. Those options remain on the table and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said on Tuesday that the team is looking at both new NFL stadiums and other venues around the world as they consider their next steps.

“Is there anything we can learn from Nashville and Buffalo?” Lurie said, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Is there anything we can learn from the renovations in Madrid and Barcelona? It’s really important. I think we want to maximize fan amenities and attract the best possible environment for Philadelphia. And to do that, you’ve really got to do the exploratory research. Don’t rush into it. This is a big decision.”

Lurie said one of the considerations will be the location of the stadium and that “the bottom line is whatever is best for the fans.” Given the potential for a major change, those fans will likely be quite interested in how things develop on the stadium front over the next few years in Philadelphia.