Eagles-Packers was only the fifth NFL game in the last 10 years that was 0-0 at halftime

The Eagles and Packers were tied 0-0 at halftime on Monday night. That doesn’t happen very often.

Monday night marked the first time in almost two full years that an NFL game has been scoreless at halftime.

Oddly enough, the last time an NFL game was scoreless at halftime, it happened twice on the same day: On December 10, 2023, the Jets and Texans were tied 0-0 at halftime, and the Vikings and Raiders were also tied 0-0 at halftime.

Overall, though, it’s a rare occurrence: In the last 10 years, only five NFL games have been 0-0 at the end of the second quarter. Scoreless halftime games are about a 1-in-500 occurrence in the NFL, or around 0.2 percent of games.

Unsurprisingly, 0-0 halftime scores have become much less common as NFL offenses have grown more sophisticated and rules favoring the offense have been passed. What was once commonplace in the old days of the NFL has now become the rarity that was on display on Monday night, a first half in which neither team could get on the scoreboard.