 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughlamar_250930.jpg
How Ravens will fare without Lamar
nbc_pft_winston_250930.jpg
Why Bengals could benefit from Winston at QB
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250930.jpg
Sirianni addresses Brown’s tweet, lackluster stats

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughlamar_250930.jpg
How Ravens will fare without Lamar
nbc_pft_winston_250930.jpg
Why Bengals could benefit from Winston at QB
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250930.jpg
Sirianni addresses Brown’s tweet, lackluster stats

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles place edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo, LS Charley Hughlett on injured reserve

  
Published September 30, 2025 05:47 PM

Word on Monday was that the Eagles believed edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo tore his triceps in their Week 4 win over the Buccaneers and the team placed him on on injured reserve Tuesday.

Okoronkwo will have to miss at least four games, but the injury is likely a season-ending one. Okoronkwo signed with the Eagles after being released by the Browns this year and last Sunday’s game was his first appearance with the team.

Jalyx Hunt, Za’Darius Smith, Joshua Uche, Patrick Johnson, and Azeez Ojulari are the remaining edge options for the Eagles.

The Eagles also placed long snapper Charley Hughlett on injured reserve. Cal Adomitis, who played in 49 games for the Bengals over the last three seasons, will take his spot on the roster.