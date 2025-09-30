Eagles place edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo, LS Charley Hughlett on injured reserve

Word on Monday was that the Eagles believed edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo tore his triceps in their Week 4 win over the Buccaneers and the team placed him on on injured reserve Tuesday.

Okoronkwo will have to miss at least four games, but the injury is likely a season-ending one. Okoronkwo signed with the Eagles after being released by the Browns this year and last Sunday’s game was his first appearance with the team.

Jalyx Hunt, Za’Darius Smith, Joshua Uche, Patrick Johnson, and Azeez Ojulari are the remaining edge options for the Eagles.

The Eagles also placed long snapper Charley Hughlett on injured reserve. Cal Adomitis, who played in 49 games for the Bengals over the last three seasons, will take his spot on the roster.