Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Report: Ogbo Okoronkwo is believed to have suffered torn triceps

  
Published September 29, 2025 11:50 AM

The Eagles have likely lost a depth piece for the rest of the year.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo is believed to have suffered a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers. With a confirmed diagnosis, Okoronkwo is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

It was Okoronkwo’s 2025 debut. He was on the field for just four defensive snaps.

A Rams fifth-round pick in 2018, Okoronkwo has appeared in 81 career games with 13 starts. He’s recorded 17.0 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, and 38 QB hits.