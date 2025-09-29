Report: Ogbo Okoronkwo is believed to have suffered torn triceps

The Eagles have likely lost a depth piece for the rest of the year.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo is believed to have suffered a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers. With a confirmed diagnosis, Okoronkwo is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

It was Okoronkwo’s 2025 debut. He was on the field for just four defensive snaps.

A Rams fifth-round pick in 2018, Okoronkwo has appeared in 81 career games with 13 starts. He’s recorded 17.0 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, and 38 QB hits.