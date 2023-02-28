 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles propose allowing players to wear No. 0 on jerseys

  
Published February 28, 2023 06:54 AM
nbc_pft_rodgersretreat_230227
February 27, 2023 08:30 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore which teams Aaron Rodgers is most likely to land if the QB decides to play another season, and how Jordan Love complicates that dynamic.

NFL players can currently only wear Nos. 1 to 99 on their jerseys, but if a new proposal is adopted, No. 0 will be an additional option.

The Eagles have put forth a proposal that would allow players to wear 0 on their jerseys , according to Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com.

In recent years the league has relaxed rules on jersey numbers by allowing more players to wear single-digit jersey numbers, as well as allowing defensive players to wear numbers that were previously only permitted on offense. Reasons for the change include NFL teams having more wide receivers on their rosters than they used to, necessitating more use of numbers outside the 80s, and some teams worrying that as they continue to retire numbers of past greats, there won’t be enough numbers left for their current players.

The No. 0 and No. 00 have both been used in the NFL in the past, but the league decided 50 years ago to make stricter rules about jersey numbers.

In 2020 the NCAA changed its rules to allow players to wear 0 on their jerseys. The NFL may now follow suit.