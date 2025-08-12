 Skip navigation
Eagles sign DT Justin Rogers, waive LS Christian Johnstone

  
August 12, 2025

The Eagles bolstered their defensive line group and settled their long snapper competition on Tuesday.

They announced the signing of defensive tackle Justin Rogers. Long snapper Christian Johnstone was waived in a corresponding move and that leaves Charley Hughlett as the only long snapper on the 90-man roster.

Rogers was a seventh-round pick of the Cowboys in 2024. He signed to the Bengals practice squad after being cut at the end of the summer and returned to the Cowboys active roster late in the season, but did not appear in any games.

Hughlett played in 152 games for the Browns over the last 10 seasons. He signed with the Eagles in March.