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Eagles sign fifth-rounder Cole Payton, two seventh-round picks

  
Published April 30, 2026 02:45 PM

The Eagles have signed three more of their 2026 draft picks.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have signed fifth-round quarterback Cole Payton, seventh-round safety Cole Wisniewski, and seventh-round linebacker Keyshawn James-Newby to their four-year rookie deals. First-round wideout Makai Lemon also signed with the team on Thursday.

Payton completed nearly 72 percent of his passes and ran for 13 touchdowns at North Dakota State last season. He will try to earn a spot in a quarterback group that also has Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton behind Jalen Hurts.

Wisniewski was Payton’s teammate at North Dakota State before transferring to Texas Tech for the 2025 season. James-Newby finished up his college time at New Mexico after spending time at Idaho and Montana Tech.