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First-round pick Makai Lemon signs with the Eagles

  
Published April 30, 2026 01:57 PM

Wide receiver Makai Lemon is the first member of the 2026 draft class to sign with his NFL team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Lemon has signed his four-year rookie deal with the Eagles. The 20th overall pick’s deal is worth just over $20.8 million in fully guaranteed money and includes an $11.5 million-plus signing bonus.

Lemon’s selection was the cause of some intrigue last Thursday as he was on the phone with the Steelers when the Eagles traded up with the Cowboys to snag him. The Steelers had the 21st overall selection.

Lemon had 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns at USC last season.

The Eagles drafted Lemon, signed Hollywood Brown and traded for Dontayvion Wicks this offseason. They also have DeVonta Smith and the new receiver additions come ahead of an expected trade of A.J. Brown after June 1.