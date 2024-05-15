 Skip navigation
Eagles sign fifth-rounder Jeremiah Trotter Jr., sixth-rounder Dylan McMahon

  
Published May 15, 2024 01:39 PM

The Eagles signed two more draft picks on Wednesday.

Fifth-round linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and sixth-round offensive lineman Dylan McMahon agreed to four-year deals with the club. Cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, the team’s top two picks, are the only unsigned members of the draft class.

Trotter is the son of longtime Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter and he will wear the No. 54 that his father wore during his time in Philly. Trotter Jr. had 177 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four interceptions, two interception returns for touchdowns and three forced fumbles at Clemson over the last two seasons.

McMahon started 44 games at N.C. State and saw time at both guard and center.