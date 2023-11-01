Eagles sign Julio Jones to active roster

After two weeks on the practice squad, Julio Jones is now a member of the Eagles’ 53-player roster.

The Eagles announced today that they’ve officially signed Jones to the active roster. The move came as no surprise after the Eagles elevated Jones to play in each of the last two games.

So far Jones has only caught one pass in each of the games he’s played as an Eagle, but as a former All-Pro wide receiver, the Eagles are hopeful that he can have a significant impact for the rest of the regular season and postseason. With 13,640 receiving yards in his NFL career, Jones is the league’s active leader.

The Eagles also announced that they’ve opened the 21-day practice window for offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, a 2022 second-round draft pick who started the first four games of this season before suffering a foot injury.

Philadelphia also signed tight end E.J. Jenkins to the practice squad.