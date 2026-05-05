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Eagles sign LB Isiah King, waive DB Tucker Large

  
Published May 5, 2026 03:39 PM

The Eagles made a couple of changes to their roster after their rookie minicamp.

They announced that they have signed linebacker Isiah King, who took part in the minicamp on a tryout basis. They waived defensive back Tucker Large with an injury designation to open a spot for King on the 90-man roster.

King had 79 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble while playing for Idaho during the 2025 season. He appeared in 41 college games over the last five seasons.

Large signed with the team after going undrafted last month. He played at South Dakota State and Washington State.