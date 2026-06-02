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Eagles sign RB Elijah Mitchell

  
Published June 2, 2026 02:07 PM

The Eagles filled the spot on their 90-man roster that opened up when they traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Patriots on Monday.

They announced that they have signed running back Elijah Mitchell.

Mitchell spent last season with the Chiefs and appeared in one game before being released in December. He spent his first four seasons with the 49ers, but missed all of 2024 after suffering a hamstring injury.

Mitchell had 207 carries for 963 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie with the Niners, but a knee injury in 2022 and the arrival of Christian McCaffrey during that season limited his opportunities over the rest of his tenure.

Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, Dameon Pierce, and Carson Steele are the other backs in Philly.