nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Eagles sign second-round pick Cooper DeJean

  
Published May 20, 2024 02:19 PM

The Eagles have signed another one of their 2024 draft picks.

Philadelphia announced on Monday that defensive back Cooper DeJean has put pen to paper on his four-year rookie deal.

DeJean, 21, was the No. 40 overall pick in the second round out of Iowa. He was the Big Ten defensive back of the year and the conference’s return specialist of the year in 2023. He also was a two-time, first-team All-Big Ten honoree.

He registered seven interceptions — three of which were returned for touchdowns — and 13 passes defensed in his college career.

The Eagles have now signed eight of their nine 2024 draftees. First-round cornerback Quinyon Mitchell is Philadelphia’s remaining unsigned pick.