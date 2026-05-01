Eagles sign seventh-rounder Uar Bernard, sixth-rounder Micah Morris

The Eagles signed two more draft picks on Friday.

Sixth-round guard Micah Morris and seventh-round defensive lineman Uar Bernard got their deals done as the team kicked off their rookie minicamp. Four other picks signed with the team on Thursday.

Morris spent five seasons at Georgia and closed out his time at the school as the starter at left guard. Bernard entered the International Player Pathway Program after being discovered playing basketball and the native of Nigeria has not played organized football before.

Second-round tight end Eli Stowers and third-round offensive lineman Markel Bell are the only unsigned members of the team’s draft class.