Eagles sign wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

The Eagles are making an addition to their receiving corps.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who has spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles, according to Jordan Schultz.

Philadelphia’s receiving corps has been scrutinized all offseason amid talk that wide receiver A.J. Brown could be traded. That hasn’t happened yet, but if it does, the Eagles will be glad they’ve added depth with Hollywood Brown.

Last season with the Chiefs, Hollywood Brown played in 16 games and caught 49 passes for 587 yards and five touchdowns.

Originally a 2019 first-round pick of the Ravens, Brown’s best season came in 2021, when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards. The following offseason the Ravens traded him to the Cardinals, but in two years in Arizona he never had the same kind of impact, and in his two years in Kansas City he had even less of an impact.

Now the Eagles will hope Hollywood can make an impact in Philadelphia. Especially if he’s replacing A.J. Brown.