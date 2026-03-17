 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dariusslayretires_260317.jpg
Slay retires after ‘incredible career’
nbc_pft_davidmontgomery_260317.jpg
Texans revise Montgomery’s contract
nbc_pft_christiankirk49ers_260317.jpg
49ers reportedly sign Kirk to one-year deal

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dariusslayretires_260317.jpg
Slay retires after ‘incredible career’
nbc_pft_davidmontgomery_260317.jpg
Texans revise Montgomery’s contract
nbc_pft_christiankirk49ers_260317.jpg
49ers reportedly sign Kirk to one-year deal

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles sign wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

  
Published March 17, 2026 12:24 PM

The Eagles are making an addition to their receiving corps.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who has spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles, according to Jordan Schultz.

Philadelphia’s receiving corps has been scrutinized all offseason amid talk that wide receiver A.J. Brown could be traded. That hasn’t happened yet, but if it does, the Eagles will be glad they’ve added depth with Hollywood Brown.

Last season with the Chiefs, Hollywood Brown played in 16 games and caught 49 passes for 587 yards and five touchdowns.

Originally a 2019 first-round pick of the Ravens, Brown’s best season came in 2021, when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards. The following offseason the Ravens traded him to the Cardinals, but in two years in Arizona he never had the same kind of impact, and in his two years in Kansas City he had even less of an impact.

Now the Eagles will hope Hollywood can make an impact in Philadelphia. Especially if he’s replacing A.J. Brown.