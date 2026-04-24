Eagles trade with Cowboys to select USC WR Makai Lemon 20th

The Cowboys traded up from 12 to 11 to take Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. They traded down from 20 to 23.

The Eagles gave Dallas picks No. 23, 114 and 137 to move up three spots.

Philadelphia selected USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, another sign the team will trade veteran wideout A.J. Brown after June 1.

Brown is not attending the Eagles’ voluntary offseason program as he seeks clarity on his future.

Lemon will join DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore at the position in Philadelphia.

He led the Trojans in receiving each of the past two seasons, becoming an All-American and winning the Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top wide receiver in 2025. Lemon caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final college season.