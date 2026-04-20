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A.J. Brown is not expected to attend the Eagles’ offseason program

  
Published April 20, 2026 08:26 AM

The current belief around the NFL is that wide receiver A.J. Brown will be playing for the Patriots come the start of the regular season, but Brown remains on the Eagles roster as the team starts their offseason program this week.

Brown is not expected to be part of that work, however. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Brown will not attend the Eagles’ offseason work as he waits for clarity on his future.

A trade that sends Brown to the Patriots is reportedly likely to come after June 1 for cap purposes. All work for the Eagles and Patriots is voluntary until they hold mandatory minicamps later in June.

DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, and Hollywood Brown are the top Eagles wideouts who are expected to be on the team’s roster come September.