 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dexterlawrenceiitrade_260418.jpg
Florio: Lawrence trade ‘isn’t a Bengals move’
nbc_pft_ramsuniforms_260417.jpg
Rams unveil refreshed uniforms and updated logos
nbc_pft_devonachane_260417.jpg
What’s next for Achane and the Dolphins?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dexterlawrenceiitrade_260418.jpg
Florio: Lawrence trade ‘isn’t a Bengals move’
nbc_pft_ramsuniforms_260417.jpg
Rams unveil refreshed uniforms and updated logos
nbc_pft_devonachane_260417.jpg
What’s next for Achane and the Dolphins?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Eagles trading A.J. Brown to Patriots after June 1 is “likely”

  
Published April 20, 2026 06:56 AM

A.J. Brown is still an Eagle, but he’ll probably be a Patriot in about six weeks.

The veteran wide receiver is “likely” to be traded to the Patriots after June 1, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Eagles want to wait until after June 1 because of salary cap accounting: The Eagles will take a $40 million cap hit when they trade Brown, and NFL rules allow teams to split the cap hit between 2026 and 2027 for trades after June 1. Before June 1, the whole $40 million would count toward the Eagles’ 2026 cap.

The trade is not done now, and it’s still possible that some other team could come along and offer the Eagles more for Brown than the Patriots are offering, or that the planned trade could get derailed for other reasons. But based on what is known at the moment, Brown appears headed to New England.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel previously coached Brown with the Titans and would like to coach him again. There’s been no word on what the Patriots will send back to the Eagles for Brown, but one or more Patriots 2027 or 2028 draft picks would appear to be on the way to Philly when Brown is on his way to New England.