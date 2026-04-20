Report: Eagles trading A.J. Brown to Patriots after June 1 is “likely”

A.J. Brown is still an Eagle, but he’ll probably be a Patriot in about six weeks.

The veteran wide receiver is “likely” to be traded to the Patriots after June 1, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Eagles want to wait until after June 1 because of salary cap accounting: The Eagles will take a $40 million cap hit when they trade Brown, and NFL rules allow teams to split the cap hit between 2026 and 2027 for trades after June 1. Before June 1, the whole $40 million would count toward the Eagles’ 2026 cap.

The trade is not done now, and it’s still possible that some other team could come along and offer the Eagles more for Brown than the Patriots are offering, or that the planned trade could get derailed for other reasons. But based on what is known at the moment, Brown appears headed to New England.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel previously coached Brown with the Titans and would like to coach him again. There’s been no word on what the Patriots will send back to the Eagles for Brown, but one or more Patriots 2027 or 2028 draft picks would appear to be on the way to Philly when Brown is on his way to New England.