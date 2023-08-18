Eagles WR Tyrie Cleveland leaves on stretcher with neck injury

Eagles receiver Tyrie Cleveland landed hard on his head and neck in the third quarter of Thursday’s preseason game.

He remained flat on his stomach after the play before medical personnel turned him over onto a backboard. Cleveland was placed on a stretcher and taken off on a cart.

Players from both teams wished Cleveland well before he departed.

The Eagles announced Cleveland has a neck injury but has movement in all of his extremities.

Cleveland had one catch for 4 yards.

The Eagles also have ruled out offensive lineman Josh Andrews with an ankle injury.