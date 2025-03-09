 Skip navigation
Eddie George could soon be Bowling Green’s new head football coach

  
Published March 8, 2025 07:53 PM

Former NFL running back Eddie George could be moving up in the coaching world.

George, the head coach at Tennessee State for the past four seasons, has emerged as a candidate to become the next head coach at Bowling Green, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

George is one of three candidates who were interviewed on Friday.

A Heisman Trophy winner at Ohio State and long-time Oilers/Titans tailback, George has a coaching record of 24-22. In 2024, he was named the Big South-OVC coach of the year, with a 9-3 regular season record.

In January, the Bears interviewed George for the head-coaching vacancy that ultimately went to Ben Johnson.

The Bowling Green position became available when Scot Loeffler accepted the quarterbacks coach job with the Eagles.