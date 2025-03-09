Eddie George could soon be Bowling Green’s new head football coach
Former NFL running back Eddie George could be moving up in the coaching world.
George, the head coach at Tennessee State for the past four seasons, has emerged as a candidate to become the next head coach at Bowling Green, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.
George is one of three candidates who were interviewed on Friday.
A Heisman Trophy winner at Ohio State and long-time Oilers/Titans tailback, George has a coaching record of 24-22. In 2024, he was named the Big South-OVC coach of the year, with a 9-3 regular season record.
In January, the Bears interviewed George for the head-coaching vacancy that ultimately went to Ben Johnson.
The Bowling Green position became available when Scot Loeffler accepted the quarterbacks coach job with the Eagles.