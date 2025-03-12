Eddie Goldman agrees to one-year deal with Commanders

Eddie Goldman is going to continue his career with the Commanders.

The veteran defensive lineman has agreed to a one-year deal with Washington, according to multiple reports.

Goldman, 31, returned to the league after two years last season and appeared in all 17 games with 10 starts. He finished the year with 16 total tackles with a sack.

He was on the field for 30 percent of Atlanta’s defensive snaps and nine percent of special teams snaps.

A second-round pick in the 2015 draft, Goldman has appeared in 81 games with 73 starts for Chicago and Atlanta. He’s recorded 14.0 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 24 quarterback hits in his career.