Edge rusher James Pearce visited Cardinals, will visit Colts and Bengals this week

Edge rusher James Pearce is making his way around the league ahead of this month’s draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Pearce visited with the Cardinals on Monday. He is due to meet with the Colts and Bengals later this week.

Rapoport adds that Pearce has also visited the Cowboys and Falcons last week.

Pearce was All-SEC in his final two seasons at Tennessee and had 66 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for the Volunteers in those campaigns. That production has many people predicting he will be a first-round choice in Green Bay and these visits will help determine just how quickly he comes off the board.