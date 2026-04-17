Eighteen teams are expected at WR Jordyn Tyson’s Friday workout

Wednesday was the final day for teams to host draft prospects for visits, but workouts away from team facilities are still permitted and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is expected to have plenty of eyes on him when he takes the field on Friday.

Tyson is holding a workout for teams and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that eighteen teams are expected to be at Arizona State for the session.

Tyson did not run at the Scouting Combine or at the school’s Pro Day because he was recovering from a hamstring injury. Tyson also missed time with hamstring injuries during the 2025 season and the workout will give him a chance to assuage any doubts about his health before the draft starts next Thursday.

When healthy, Tyson had 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season with the Sun Devils. That landed him a spot on the All-Big 12 first team and Tyson is generally projected to be a first-round pick, but the question of just how high he’ll go could be tied to how well things go on Friday.