Ejiro Evero: Fortunate for head coaching interviews, not really worried about the next job

  
Published February 22, 2023 10:13 AM
Ejiro Evero’s first meeting with the Panthers this offseason wasn’t about the job he wound up taking in Carolina.

The Panthers interviewed Evero for their head coaching vacancy before they hired Frank Reich and then circled back to speak to Evero about becoming their defensive coordinator. Evero, who was the Broncos defensive coordinator last season, interviewed for several other head coaching jobs this cycle and could be a candidate again in the future, but said at a Wednesday press conference that he’s not concerning himself with anything other than the task at hand.

“I don’t think too much about that,” Evero said. “My approach my entire career has been, ‘Hey, wherever you are, that’s where you are.’ I’m not really worried about the next job. I’m worried about the job that’s present. I think the best way to advance in this league is to do a great job of where you are and that’s my concern. Very fortunate that I had the opportunities I had these last couple of weeks and it was a great experience for me to interview for those jobs. But once that process is over, once I signed the papers to come to Carolina, none of that really matters anymore. It’s about building a winning program here and so that’s kinda how I view it.”

Evero is likely correct about what doing a good job with the Panthers this season will mean for his future head coaching prospects and the Panthers would likely view him moving on as a good problem to deal with if it come after an improvement in the standings.