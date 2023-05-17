 Skip navigation
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Ejiro Evero on Jeremy Chinn: A weapon we’re definitely going to try to utilize

  
Published May 17, 2023 09:37 AM

After the Panthers hired Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator earlier this year, safety Jeremy Chinn said he was “super excited ” about the change because Evero would move him “a little bit closer to the line of scrimmage again.”

The presence of safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods opens the door to using Chinn in more of a hybrid linebacker-type role, but Evero was less forthcoming this week when it came to the specifics of what the coming season has in store for Chinn. He made it clear that he envisions Chinn’s role being a prominent one, however.

“We think very highly of him,” Evero said, via Augusta Stone of the team’s website. “I think he’s a heck of a player. He’s a weapon that we’re definitely going to try to utilize . And I know he’s an asset for us to have.”

Chinn has 294 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over his first three seasons. The 2023 campaign is the final one of the 2020 second-round pick’s rookie deal, so his performance in whatever role Evero comes up with will have a lot of weight on his NFL future.