Florio: Pats 'went drunken sailor' on free agency
Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
Commanders add another veteran in Tunsil

Florio: Pats ‘went drunken sailor’ on free agency
Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
Commanders add another veteran in Tunsil

Elandon Roberts lands with Raiders on one-year deal

  
Published March 10, 2025 11:21 PM

The Raiders reached agreement with linebacker Elandon Roberts on a one-year, $3 million deal, Adam Schefter reports.

Roberts, 30, spent the past two seasons with the Steelers.

In 2024, he appeared in 17 games with 14 starts and totaled 46 tackles, one sack and four quarterback hits.

The Patriots made Roberts a sixth-round pick in 2016, and he spent four seasons there before going to Miami for three seasons. He signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Steelers in the 2023 offseason.

In his career, Roberts has recorded 604 tackles, 14.5 sacks, one interception, 12 pass breakups and five forced fumbles.