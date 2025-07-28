Elgton Jenkins focused on becoming a “great” center rather than his contract

Elgton Jenkins wanted a reworked contract for moving from left guard to center, but when it became clear the Packers have no plans to alter his deal, Jenkins said he accepted the move.

Jenkins, who skipped the voluntary offseason program, practiced Monday for the first time since his position switch after beginning training camp on the non-football injury list with a back injury.

Jenkins said his agent, Damarius Bilbo, spoke to the Packers, and Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that Bilbo asked about guaranteeing some of the remaining money on the final two years of the deal.

“They had a conversation, and obviously the conversation was going on for a long period of time,” Jenkins said, via Demovsky. “But right now where we’re at is focusing on the being the best player I can be. Been playing this game for 20-some years, seven years in the league. I’m very confident in my ability and what I can do. The financial side, I know that’s going to come. Right now, it’s just how can we build chemistry within the O-line to get better and as an offense.”

Jenkins forfeited a $500,000 workout bonus for skipping the voluntary offseason work. He has non-guaranteed salaries of $11.7 million this season and $18.5 million in 2026, and he said he has no assurances from the Packers about his future.

The two-time Pro Bowler will replace center Josh Myers, who left in free agency, with free agent signee Aaron Banks starting at left guard. Jenkins made 16 starts at left guard and one at center last season.

“There was definitely some rust that had to be knocked off,” Jenkins said. “I’m about to get the ins and outs of things, but I played it in college, got drafted here as a center. It’s not going to be anything different. I played it last year, played it a couple games early in my career, so it’s not going to be nothing crazy and I feel like I’ll to be a great center in this league.”