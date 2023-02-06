 Skip navigation
Eli declares himself “greatest coach of the Mannings” after NFC wins Pro Bowl Games

  
Published February 6, 2023 01:03 AM
The NFC won the first installment of the Pro Bowl Games, giving NFC coach Eli Manning bragging rights over AFC coach Peyton Manning.

“It’s official, you can’t doubt it, I am the greatest coach of the Mannings. I am so much better at coaching than Peyton. The NFC won, the guys bought in, they played awesome,” Eli said after the game.

The Pro Bowl Games now consist of a combination of three different flag football games as well as skills competitions ranging from five linemen teaming up to pull a heavy sled to receivers competing to see who can make the best catch.

The AFC entered the third and final flag football game with a cumulative score lead from all the previous festivities, but the NFC came from behind to win the final flag football game by enough to win the overall competition by a score of 35-33.

Whether the NFL continues this Pro Bowl Games format remains to be seen, but there appeared to be enough engagement from the fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and from fan reaction on social media, that it was probably popular enough to stick around for at least another year.