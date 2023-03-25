 Skip navigation
Elijah Moore: I’ve been studying Amari Cooper since I was young, excited to play with him

  
Published March 25, 2023 04:54 AM
nbc_pft_elijahmoore_230323
March 23, 2023 08:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the Elijah Moore trade, where the Browns received the WR and a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft while the Jets received a second-round pick this year.

New Browns receiver Elijah Moore says that as a student of the receiving position, there’s been no better teacher than his new teammate Amari Cooper.

The 22-year-old Moore says he’s been watching the 28-year-old Cooper for many years and has always looked up to him. After the Jets traded Moore to the Browns this week, they’re teammates.

“I heard about [Cooper] when I was young,” Moore said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So hearing him do his thing as far as how he moves and just his dedication to football is how we’re built over there. So major respect .”

Moore said he takes pride in running good routes and has learned that in part by watching Cooper.

“My strengths, I feel like I’m a route runner, so wherever they need me, I can do it,” Moore said. “That’s why I feel like I can go outside and in. I’ve been practicing this since I was 15 years old. This is something I try to craft on, this something I hold as you would say Coop holds. He’s known for being a route runner. I’ve been studying Coop since I was little.”

Moore fell out of favor with the Jets last season, but he says he’s confident he’s going to be on the same page with everyone in Cleveland.

“Yeah, man, I’m super excited to play the role that they want me to play,” Moore said. “Talking with the coaches and everything, I feel like we on the same page. I’m just grateful to be here.”

If Moore can emulate Cooper, Cleveland will be glad to have him.