nbc_pft_mostertrbs_240508.jpg
How draft can be nerve-racking for current players
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240508.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL backfields
nbc_pft_rasheerice_240508.jpg
Rice adds alleged assault to offseason issues

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Eliot Wolf: Patriots drafted Joe Milton because he was too talented to pass up

  
Published May 8, 2024 11:32 AM

The Patriots were the only team to draft two quarterbacks this year, picking Drake Maye No. 3 overall and then coming back in the sixth round and selecting Joe Milton. Eliot Wolf, who ran the Patriots’ draft room, says drafting two quarterbacks may be unconventional, but it was easily the right call.

“It was just one of those picks where there was too much talent in him to pass that up,” Wolf said of Milton on Adam Schefter’s podcast, via MassLive.com.

Milton has one of the strongest arms in the NFL, and Wolf said the potential to develop him into an elite passer made him a great sixth-round pick.

“I had the opportunity to watch Joe play live, the last game of the year against Vanderbilt. I got there really early and watched him warm up. Just watching him throw the football is unbelievable,” Wolf said. “He’s 6-5, 245 pounds. He’s got a rocket for an arm. He’s athletic. He played in [Tennessee head coach Josh] Heupel’s offense there. It’s not an NFL offense, but we feel like there’s some things that we can work with and develop,”

If Maye plays the way the Patriots expect him to, Milton will never get on the field. But Wolf believes Milton has elite potential, even if he’s not ready just yet.