Emeka Egbuka: There’s no room for “me, me, me,” I’ll do whatever Bucs ask

Mike Evans spent more than a decade as the top receiver on the Buccaneers, but that run ended when he signed with the 49ers earlier this year.

Emeka Egbuka is one choice to take over that mantle. The 2025 first-round pick had 63 catches for 938 yards and six touchdowns, which made him their leading receiver during a season that saw Evans and Chris Godwin miss considerable time with injuries.

Godwin is back for 2026 along with Jalen McMillan, Tez Johnson, Kameron Johnson, and third-round pick Ted Hurst, but Egbuka appears to be the logical pick to inherit the kind of role that Evans played while in Tampa. Egbuka believes he’s ready for that or anything else the team might ask him to do.

“I try to do whatever my coaches ask of me,” Egbuka said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “If they want to call my name on third-and-10 and fourth down and all that type of stuff, I’m gonna be the guy who’s there to execute. If they want me to stick my nose in there and block and do whatever I need to help the team win, that’s really where my head’s at. There’s no room for ‘me, me, me’ in this industry.”

A full picture of how the Bucs will deploy their wideouts under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will have to wait for a few months, but it will be a surprise if it doesn’t show Egbuka in a prominent position.