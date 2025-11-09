 Skip navigation
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
Gardner is a 'building block player' for Colts
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Emeka Egbuka’s sixth TD of the season gives Bucs 7-0 lead

  
Published November 9, 2025 01:12 PM

The Buccaneers are off to a strong start at home against the Patriots.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield tossed a 21-yard touchdown to Emeka Egbuka to give Tampa Bay an early 7-0 lead.

The score capped a quick six-play, 65-yard drive.

Mayfield and Egbuka had also connected earlier in the drive for a 24-yard gain that put the Bucs in New England territory.

Egbuka now leads all rookie receivers with six receiving touchdowns. The No. 19 overall pick has recently been dealing with a hamstring injury, but appears healthy on Sunday.