Eric Bieniemy: I knew Patrick Mahomes’ ankle was bad and I knew he wouldn’t leave the game

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes aggravated his sprained ankle during Super Bowl LVII, but offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy never thought there was any chance Mahomes was leaving the game.

Bieniemy said afterward that he could tell Mahomes was hurting but also knew Mahomes wouldn’t leave the Super Bowl unless he had to be carried off.

“I knew it was pretty bad when he got up limping,” Bieniemy said. “But I knew it wasn’t going to be bad enough where he pulled himself off the field. That’s just Pat. That’s who he is since Day One. He is as competitive as they come and he’s not going to ever pull himself out of a situation with his team, through the good and the bad. At the time, I really wasn’t concerned. I knew that he would just find a way to walk it off. If we were to pull him off, I would have had to fight him, and he would’ve probably fought me. It wasn’t even worth entertaining, what was taking place. What a great person. What a great performance. I just wish everybody could have his mindset and determination.”

Mahomes is a competitor like few others in the NFL, and he showed that once again on Super Bowl Sunday.