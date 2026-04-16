Eric DeCosta: This draft has a talent drop-off midway through the first round

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta is heading into the 2026 NFL draft with his first pick coming at No. 14. Which is right around where DeCosta thinks the talent in this draft starts to drop off.

DeCosta said that when he evaluates the overall talent level available this year, he sees a strong first half of the first round, but a weaker second half.

“First round, there’s definitely a drop off probably midway through the round in terms of talent,” DeCosta said.

DeCosta said the overall talent level this year is “a little less than last year.”

“We have just under 200 players that we have ranked as draftable for us,” DeCosta said. “If the board came off exactly the same way as we have it, we’d have to go outside of that to finish our draft because there’s over 250 picks.”

DeCosta disputed the notion that his willingness to trade away his first-round pick for Maxx Crosby indicates he didn’t think the 14th pick in this year’s draft is particularly valuable.

“We’re excited to have the pick this year at 14,” DeCosta said. “We think we’re going to get a really good player.”